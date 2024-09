Music of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: 3news

Eno Barony will release her new single "Ride or Die," featuring Amerado, on September 6, 2024.



The song, from her album "No Manual," highlights themes of unconditional love and commitment.



Produced by Joe Kole, it combines Eno Barony's unique style with Amerado's flow, celebrating loyal relationships.