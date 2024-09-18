Episode 9 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Unlimited Budget at Swarovski

Movies of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

What happens when a luxury shopping spree at Swarovski takes a surprising turn? Watch KieKie as she goes out with an unlimited budget, only to face a shocking surprise!



This video takes you inside the world of sophisticated shopping with a twist that no one saw coming.



Whether you're a fan of luxury goods or just love



Read full articlea good shopping adventure, this is one experience you won't want to miss.



“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.



KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds.



From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location.



The series captures her candid reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle.



Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.



Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures.



Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our Host know the shopping plugs in your area.



Weekly episodes are also available in French



Watch Here: https://youtu.be/cwm1Y6Rm9vA



