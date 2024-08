Music of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Esther Smith revealed her first song, "Ewurade Wo Din No Hyeren," written at age 16 while in the Voices of Faith choir.



She joined the Methodist choir in Kumasi at 14 and later moved to House of Faith Ministries.



Her debut album, "Gye No Di," was released in 2000.