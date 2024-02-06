Eucharia Anunobi criticises inconsistent modesty among christian women

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has raised concerns over the inconsistent display of modesty among Christian women, particularly noting a trend where some embrace modesty exclusively on Sundays while freely flaunting intimate parts of their bodies on other days.



In a recent Instagram post, the veteran actress expressed bewilderment at the contradiction, questioning the rationale behind such behavior. Anunobi, known for her outspoken views, confronted what she described as an apparent contradiction in values.



"Is modesty supposed to be practiced only on Sundays?" she queried. "One minute you're proclaiming on your status: Child of grace, JESUS baby, JESUS daughter, the next minute your posts, pictures, and videos are screaming: Look at my breast, look at my thighs, look at my buttocks. ARE THOSE NOT THE IDIOSYNCRASIES OF AN AKWUNAKWUNA."



The actress-turned-evangelist emphasised the importance of consistency in practicing modesty, irrespective of the day of the week. She challenged the notion that dressing modestly is reserved solely for Sundays and urged individuals to align their actions with their professed values throughout the week.