Entertainment of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Nacee, a musician, has suggested that Stonebwoy's fans are secretly voting for him to win Artiste of the Year, believing their affection transcends loyalty.



Drawing parallels to political loyalty, he claims to be the unexpected contender.



With four nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Nacee aims to secure victory across all categories.