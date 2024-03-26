Every platform is a big stage for me – Maya Blu

Music of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.anansesemmedia.com

Talentend Ghanaian afrobeats songstress, Miriam Adjei, widely known as Maya Blu, has revealed the secret behind her flamboyant music career.



In an interview on Class FM, she made it known that she does not underrate any platform that provides her the opportunity to exhibit her God-given talent.



The topic of her amazing performance capabilities came up when the singer was asked about her lovely performance at Tulenkey’s Bad Friends EP launch. She explained that she does not joke with her performances.



“You don’t know who’s watching,” she added.



Maya Blu, who commercialized her talent in 2021, revealed that she has a lot of liveband and karaoke experience, which has shaped her craft with some level of perfection. Some of her hit songs include Sho, which features Mr Drew and the controversial Talk Too Much, off her Just Blu On It EP. She also has Slow Dance album out as part of her amazing catalog.