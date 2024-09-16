Everything you need to know about the new iPhone 16

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: metro.co.uk

Another year, another iPhone



The iPhone 16 series is set to launch in September 2024, with models including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Expected changes include a vertical dual-camera setup for the standard models, larger screens for the Pro versions, and the introduction of the Action Button across all models. The Pro models will feature new Capture Buttons and upgraded cameras. Performance upgrades include the A17 Bionic chip for standard models and the A18 chip for Pro versions. The series will support Wi-Fi 7 and run iOS 18 with advanced AI features, likely updated in October. Pricing is expected to remain similar to previous models.



