Exclusive Leak: Efya Live artist lineup revealed!

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

While Efya has remained tight-lipped about the artist lineup for her upcoming Efya Live concert, reports from reliable sources suggest an impressive list of crowd favourites set to join the songstress for what promises to be a spectacular night.



The event is scheduled for December 23, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), kicking off at 8 pm.



According to sources, the star-studded Efya Live concert will feature performances by some of Africa's most renowned artists, including the continent’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie, BET Award winner Stonebwoy, 'Terminator' hitmaker King Promise, and BET Hip Hop Award winner Black Sherif.



Additionally, the stage will be graced by the talents of multiple award-winning musicians Wendy Shay, Medikal, and Mr. Drew.



This exciting lineup hints at an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment, making Efya Live a must-attend event for fans and music enthusiasts alike.



The concert, a significant milestone in Efya's two-decade-long career, follows the successful October 2023 release of her latest EP, "No More Tears."



Promising an unforgettable evening, the event boasts a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian artists and surprises, aiming to redefine the standards of live entertainment.



Presented by D's Dreamworld Ghana in collaboration with Live Konnect and Gingam Entertainment, Efya Live in Concert is positioned to become an annual tradition, strategically timed just two days before Christmas celebrations.



Beyond the excitement of the upcoming musical extravaganza, the concert marks a significant cultural and entertainment event, promising patrons an evening of pure entertainment, nostalgia, and an unmatched live experience.



While the running order for the performances remains unclear, reports are suggesting a unique twist to the Efya Live concert.



In addition to individual performances by the featured acts, there's a buzz that Efya will share the stage with artists like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal, and others with whom she has collaborated. This collaboration is expected to showcase selected songs where Efya and her fellow artists have joined forces, promising a special and memorable dimension to the concert experience.



BB