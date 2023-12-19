Expect more high fashion ladies' wear from us – Odefille CEO

Fashion of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Odefille Exclusive, Nadia Asantewaa Nkandobi has said Ghanaians should expect more high fashion ladies’ wear from her outfit.



Odefille is a fashion hub that deals in C-suite wear.



Nadia Asantewaa Nkondobi was among the fashion designers, who were privileged to participate in the 2023 Accra Fashion Week, held at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on December 17, 2023.



In an interview with GhanaWeb after the event, Ms. Nkondobi said her journey as a fashion designer has been smooth so far, stating that the 2023 Accra Fashion Week is the second fashion show she has participated in.



She also briefed the public on the types of clothes Odefille produces and then reiterated that Ghanaians should look forward to more designs from her brand.



“Odefille is a brand for C-suite women who want to stand out to look as exclusive as possible and also gain value for me. This year has been a year of growth for me because Accra Fashion Week is the second fashion show I have decided to showcase. Moving forward, you should expect a lot more exciting and higher fashionable C-suite women’s wear collection from the brand”, she said.



