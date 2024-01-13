Expensive cost of data not enabling the fans to stream our songs – Dr Cryme

Music of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Darlington Agyekum, famously known as Dr Cryme, has bemoaned how the expensive cost of data is affecting their craft.



According to the ‘Mene Woa’ crooner, although the fans are eager to stream their songs more, the expensive cost of data is preventing them.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM, he stated, “Just like you said in this part of the world data is quite expensive but the fans have love for us so they wish to stream it.



“But they can’t kill themselves by using all the money they have to buy data to stream our songs all the time,” he disclosed monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“When they buy data they use it on social media like Facebook and others to at least see what’s happening to be well informed," he stated.



He added that people nowadays are compelled to rather watch movies than stream songs with their data.



“In the evening some also use their data to watch movies so they can’t use all the data they buy to stream our songs alone so we understand.