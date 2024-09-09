Experience the Charm of Keta Beach

LifeStyle of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ruth Abla Adjorlolo, a retired Ghana Broadcasting Corporation staff, cherishes Keta Beach for its serene and tranquil atmosphere, offering a peaceful escape from city life. The beach's soft white sand, clear waters, and calming sounds of the waves provide her with relaxation and stress relief. Surrounded by historical sites like Fort Prinzenstein and natural attractions such as the Keta Lagoon, Keta Beach also connects Ruth to her heritage and culture. The friendly local community further enhances her experience, making Keta Beach her favored retreat for unwinding and rejuvenation.



