Exploring the Health and Economic Benefits of the African Star Apple

Alasa, also known as African star apple or agbalumo, is a nutrient-rich fruit often associated with West African festivities. Scientifically named Chrysophyllum albidum, it is available seasonally from late November to April. Alasa is packed with antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, and essential nutrients like phosphorus, calcium, and iron. It supports heart health, aids in weight management, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, Alasa's low calorie content makes it a good option for weight control. Beyond its health benefits, Alasa offers economic potential through export and its use as a coffee substitute.



