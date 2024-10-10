You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 10Article 1991789

LifeStyle of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eye Brow Microblading

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eyebrow microblading play videoEyebrow microblading

Eyebrow microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic procedure that enhances the appearance of eyebrows by manually depositing pigment into the skin. It involves using a specialized tool with tiny, fine needles to create hair-like strokes that mimic the natural eyebrow hairs. The result is fuller, more defined eyebrows that look natural.

The process typically begins with a consultation, during

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment