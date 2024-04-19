FIPAG P.R.O supports Shatta Wale's mockery of Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024
Mawule Ekpe Peter, also known as Abro, the Public Relations Officer for the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Abro stated that Shatta Wale's continuous verbal attacks on Stonebwoy are justified, claiming that Stonebwoy's behavior warrants such responses.
The conflict escalated after rumors surfaced that Stonebwoy refused to perform at a recent event where Shatta Wale was also scheduled to appear. Shatta Wale, angered by these reports, expressed his frustration on Facebook Live, directing insults towards Stonebwoy and mocking his disability.
While these actions drew criticism, including calls for an apology from the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD), Abro defended Shatta Wale's behavior during a recent interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM.
Abro argued that Stonebwoy has consistently disrespected Shatta Wale, provoking the response from Shatta Wale.
He stated, "I support whatever Shatta said about Stonebwoy. It was disrespectful for Stonebwoy to boycott the show because Shatta was performing. Shatta Wale responded appropriately."
Abro further echoed Shatta Wale's claims that certain media outlets, particularly entertainment channels, are biased against Shatta Wale, suggesting a conspiracy to undermine his career.
He concluded by emphasizing Shatta Wale's right to defend himself against disrespect, regardless of the language or medium used.