'Failed' Shatta Wale insults Sarkodie out of jealousy – Mr. Logic

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Entertainment pundit Mr Logic has alleged that Shatta Wale has always wanted to be the one achieving what Sarkodie does with his music career.



He says Shatta Wale begged him to help him build such a career as Sarkodie has.



Mr Logic made this known in a video which has since gone viral.



“Obidi, you are too big. Anytime this guy picks up a phone and you hear him insulting, you just forget about him. The boy is jealous of you. It’s been a long since Shatta Wale said he wanted to be like Sarkodie. Go and ask Deportee,” he said.



Shatta Wale has been on an attacking spree on Entertainment pundits in recent times.



The musician believes that these pundits are to be blamed for the failure of the music industry and should not be taken seriously.