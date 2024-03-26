Fameye and Patoranking release new collaboration 'Sober (Soo Bad)'

Music of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artist Fameye and Nigerian music icon Patoranking have teamed up to release a compelling anthem titled "Sober (Soo Bad)."



Loaded with poignant lyrics, the song offers a glimpse into the artists' personal struggles and unwavering determination.



Fameye's emotive delivery merges seamlessly with Patoranking's reggae-infused style, creating a captivating blend that appeals to a diverse audience.



"Sober (Soo Bad)" not only showcases the shared values of both artists, emphasizing authenticity, resilience, and using their platform for inspiration, but it also transcends their individual stories to resonate with universal themes of human resilience.



This collaboration serves as a poignant reminder of the human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity and find success through focus, integrity, and turning challenges into motivation.



Listeners can now stream "Sober (Soo Bad)" on various digital platforms.



