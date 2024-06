Entertainment of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

The family of late musician KODA has postponed his funeral rites originally scheduled for July 5 at KICC, Accra, to September 20, 2024.



KODA, born Kofi Dua Anto, died on April 21, 2024, aged 45, survived by his wife and three children.



The change was announced on his social media and official website.