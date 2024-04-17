Family of Funny Face accident victims resists calls to press charges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of the children struck by Funny Face in his accident has revealed they are under pressure from various quarters to pursue legal action against the comedian.



Nana Akomeah, speaking to Kofi TV, disclosed receiving numerous calls from strangers urging them to ensure Funny Face faces jail time.



However, the family has no intentions of taking such steps.



They advocate for compassion and support for Funny Face, believing he is going through significant challenges in his life.



The family stresses the importance of Funny Face turning to God and embracing a more prayerful life instead of facing punitive measures.



In a plea, Nana Akomeah urged the public to share their sentiments widely, emphasizing their reluctance to press charges and the need for empathy over punishment.