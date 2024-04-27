You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 27Article 1934006

Family of late actor, Junior Pope, announces burial date

The family of the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, known as Junior Pope, has revealed details of his burial arrangements.

Junior Pope tragically lost his life in a boat mishap during a movie shoot earlier this month.

Funeral proceedings began on April 23 with a requiem mass at the Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

A second requiem mass is scheduled for May 13 at Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu.

Friends, colleagues, and fans will gather on May 14 at the Amadeo Ceremony Center in Enugu to pay their respects and celebrate his life.

The community will hold a wake in his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, on May 16, followed by the final rites of passage on May 17 at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe.

A final thanksgiving mass is planned for May 19 at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu, to honor his life and legacy.

