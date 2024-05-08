Fan pledges £20,000 to secure O2 Indigo venue for Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese’s aspiration to perform at the O2 Indigo took a leap forward when a devoted fan offered significant support.
Expressing his ambition to book and fill the O2 Indigo venue next summer, the "Awoyo Sofoo" artist aimed for a career milestone.
A fan's £20,000 pledge to secure the venue for Kwaw Kese’s performance turned his dream into reality, surprising the rapper.
Kwaw Kese shared a screenshot of his iMessage chat with the supportive fan on social media.
Appreciative of the backing, Kwaw Kese thanked the fan and promised to deliver an unforgettable performance.
#AwoyoConcert O2 Indigo , it’s possible ????????. pic.twitter.com/ltiTStLY4O— KING KESE (@kwawkese) May 7, 2024