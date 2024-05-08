Fan pledges £20,000 to secure O2 Indigo venue for Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese’s aspiration to perform at the O2 Indigo took a leap forward when a devoted fan offered significant support.



Expressing his ambition to book and fill the O2 Indigo venue next summer, the "Awoyo Sofoo" artist aimed for a career milestone.



A fan's £20,000 pledge to secure the venue for Kwaw Kese’s performance turned his dream into reality, surprising the rapper.



Kwaw Kese shared a screenshot of his iMessage chat with the supportive fan on social media.



Appreciative of the backing, Kwaw Kese thanked the fan and promised to deliver an unforgettable performance.





Inspired by rapper Medikal's successful, sold-out show at the O2 Indigo, Kwaw Kese now eyes making history on the same stage.With Medikal's achievement as motivation, Kwaw Kese aims to be the next Ghanaian act to leave a mark at the prestigious venue.