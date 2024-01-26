Fancy Gadam reveals reasons for absence from Sista Afia's concert in Tamale

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fancy Gadam has disclosed the reasons behind his absence from Sista Afia's concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium on May 14, 2022, which experienced a low turnout after he withdrew from the lineup.



In an interview with Majority Radio in Tamale, Fancy Gadam clarified that the agreement with Sista Afia was finalized only one week before the scheduled event.



"Sista Afia didn’t approach us. Someone called and said he wanted to do a show with me and her. We charged GH¢100,000. Then she called herself, wanting me to help her, so I took GH¢50,000 per the artiste-to-artiste agreement, meaning half of the initial fee,” he explained.



Fancy Gadam highlighted that, in addition to the payment issue, there were concerns about the timing of the event. He emphasized the need for sufficient promotion and suggested a postponement to ensure the success of the show, especially considering the proximity of Ramadan.