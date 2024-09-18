Fancy Gadam unveiled as brand ambassador for Fenaam Gh Ltd's new products, the game energy drink

Music of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam has officially partnered with Fenaam Gh Ltd to unveil its latest product, the game energy drink.



The partnership, which will span a year, marks an exciting new chapter for the Ghanaian artist and the beverage company.



In a post on social media, Fancy Gadam expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting his role as



a brand ambassador and influencer for Fenaam Gh Ltd.



"Good News Guys!!! Fenaam Gh Ltd has partnered with us to unveil its brand new product called THE GAME ENERGY DRINK," Gadam shared.



"I am excited to be a brand ambassador/influencer for this company and looking forward to an amazing year."



The game energy drink aims to capture the attention of energy drink enthusiasts with its innovative formulation and dynamic branding.



As part of the agreement, Fancy Gadam will promote the product through various platforms, leveraging his substantial following to boost the drink’s visibility and appeal.



This strategic partnership is expected to benefit both Fancy Gadam and Fenaam Gh Ltd.



For Gadam, it represents a significant endorsement deal, adding to his portfolio of successful ventures. For Fenaam Gh Ltd, it offers a high-profile endorsement that could drive consumer interest and sales.