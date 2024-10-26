You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 26Article 1998644

Fancy Gadam unveiled as brand ambassador for The Game Energy Drink

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for The Game Energy Drink produced by Fenaam Gh Limited.

The official unveiling ceremony took place at the office of Fenaam Industries in Adenta on Friday, October 25, 2024.

The event was marked by a celebratory atmosphere and sparked insightful discussions between the iconic artist and executives

