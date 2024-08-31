You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 31Article 1975493

Fantana’s mother survives a gory accident

Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey, also the mother of singer Fantana, narrowly escaped a serious accident on August 29, 2024, at Komenda Junction on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway.

While returning from her constituency, her vehicle was nearly hit by a truck whose driver, reportedly dozing off, lost control.

To avoid a collision, Affo-Toffey’s driver swerved off the road into nearby bushes.

The MP and her team were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Affo-Toffey expressed gratitude on Facebook, thanking God for sparing their lives.

