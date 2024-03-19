Fantasy Dome demolition is very insensitive to creative industry investors – Baba Sadiq

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Entertainment entrepreneur turned politician, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has condemned the Ghana Trade Fair Company for demolishing the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, March 16.



In an interview on TV3’s The Afternoon Show on Monday, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei Central expressed his dismay, labeling the demolition as an insensitive act towards investors in the creative industry.



Sadiq emphasized the need for better handling of the situation, highlighting the scarcity of event venues within the creative arts space. He criticized the government's failure to fulfill promises regarding the provision of adequate event centers over the past eight years.



“This action is very insensitive to the diasporans and investors in the creative industry. There is a lack of venues, and this has been one of the biggest issues. I expected the government to manage the situation better to ensure that investors are not left stranded in the industry," Sadiq stated during the interview.



He particularly highlighted the impact on Leslie Quaynor, the CEO of the Fantasy Dome, describing him as a significant contributor to the enhancement of the creative sector. Quaynor's efforts have played a vital role in organizing major musical events, generating revenue for talents, and creating employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly.



Sadiq expressed concern that such government actions deter investors from supporting the creative sector, which is already struggling with insufficient investment and regulatory challenges.



The demolition occurred despite a court injunction obtained by Mr. Quaynor to halt the process. Allegedly, the Trade Fair Company, with support from National Security officials, proceeded with the demolition, citing the expiration of the Dome's tenancy on December 31 last year.