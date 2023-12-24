Fashion trends of the year 2023

Fashion of Sunday, 24 December 2023

The fashion landscape in 2023 has been a vibrant mix of nostalgia, and comfort, with a touch of audacious outfits.



Dictated by social media influencers and streetwear culture, our social media timelines were flooded with all kinds of cool and bold fashion statements all year long.



From timeless elegance styles to bold statements, let's dive into the trends that set hearts and streets ablaze over the past year.



Interestingly, most of these styles seem to be re-occurring (been in vogue over the past years), while others are running trends that come and go within the blink of an eye.



Let’s take a look at the trends below:



Denim Maxi Skirts



Originally introduced in the '70s as a way to upcycle old fabric, the denim classic is now a fashion staple.



In 2023, the re-emergence of denim maxi skirts has been an undeniable favorite for most ladies, as a result of their comfort.



Often paired with crop tops, combat boots, chunky accessories, or loose-fitted tops, it epitomizes class and modesty.









Cargo pants



Cargo pants have been the ‘go to’ choice for most men and women in 2023.



The ‘street style baggy legs, long hems, and maximum pocket spaced’ outfit, has been captured on our timelines by your favourite social media influencers throughout the year.



Cargo pants are usually paired with chunky platforms, boots, high-heels, oversized shirts or fitted tops.



It is advisable to pair the pants with a simple crop top as the bulky nature of the fabric can be overwhelming.





The popular 90's vintage sunglasses trend resurfaced in 2023.These group of sunglasses have grown so much in popularity and style as they have been often spotted by celebrities, designers and fashion influencers all over social media.If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with a stylish pair of sunglasses next year, the timeless vintage pair still remains your best bet.While boho braids have been around since the early 2000s, they have recently made a comeback with a new twist.These styles often have free-flowing tendrils attached to the braids for a wet and wavy look that is root to tip.With the ringlets dispersed throughout the braids, the effect can be likened to that of a mermaid.The eye-catching look took over social media throughout 2023.All through 2023, mini handbags resurfaced, giving fashion lovers unique shapes and styles to experiment with.It became really convenient for women, as it served as a purse for essentials such as make-up items, wipes, phones and other feminine accessories.Skinny jeans are still popular and will likely continue to be a wardrobe staple for many people, however, bootcut jeans made a huge comeback in 2023.Bootcut jeans were originally popular in the 1970s and 1980s, and they continued to be popular throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.In the mid-2000s, skinny jeans began to take over and after two decades, they were ousted by bootcut jeans/wide-leg pants.Crochet clothing had a huge moment in 2023.From skirts to blouses and bikinis, the crochet technique has been perfect for casual wear all through 2023.It's no secret that fringe fashion rocked all year long!Some of the most breathtaking fashion statements made by celebrities and influencers were styled with these dangling threads that exude class and sassiness.EB/BB