Fast-rising rapper Rey Cooper thrills fans at Manifestivities 2023

Ghana-based Nigerian rapper, born Carlton Alphonso Cooper popularly known within the music industry as Rey Cooper left music lovers chanting for more as he set ablaze the stage during his performance at the Manifestivities 2023 concert.



The rapper popularly known in the Ghanaian musical circles for his hit single ‘Test my Soul’ from his ‘Mind of a Benin Boy’ EP, thrilled his fans to a show-stopping performance of his yet to be released single, ‘Fellow Ghanaians’, and also an electrifying delivery of the verse he entered for the open verse challenge created by award winning musician, Manifest, to shortlist upcoming talents for the Manifestive Hiphop Festival.



The Untamed Empire in Accra wasn’t just a venue on Sunday, December 2023. It was a portal to a vibrant sonic universe, an electrifying temple for Hip-Hop where beats pulsed like basslines of the earth and rhymes flowed like molten gold.



The venue hosted one of Ghana’s finest rappers and lyricists, Manifest and his annual music concert, Manifestivies.



Manifestivities 2023 wasn’t just about the music. It was a celebration of Hip-Hop as a cultural force, and a platform for up-and-coming artists to share their voices, and for veterans to reunite with their fans.

Other artists who performed include;



Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone, Bisa Kdei, Marine Omario and La Meme Gang painted the stage with their unique sonic tapestries, each verse a brushstroke of raw talent and infectious energy.



Manifest climaxed the night with a masterclass in flow, weaving intricate wordplay with deeply felt melodies and thunderous beats. The crowd roared with every punchline, swayed with every hook, and surrendered to the sheer mastery of his artistry.



