Father of Castro believes his son could still be found, ten years after his disappearance

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mr. Coffie Eshun, father of the late Hip life artist Castro, has expressed his enduring belief that his son may still be alive, despite his disappearance with Janet Bandu in 2014.



Speaking on Empire FM's Showbiz Today, he stated his faith in finding Castro and suggested foul play in their disappearance.



The incident occurred during a holiday in Ada with Asamoah Gyan and friends, where their jet ski was recovered, but their bodies were never found.



Ghanaian law presumes a person dead after seven years of unexplained absence, yet Mr. Eshun remains hopeful and refuses to accept his son's possible demise.