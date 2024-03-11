Fear people within your circle - Kwaku Manu cautions in wake of John Kumah’s alleged poisoning

Movies of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has emphasized the importance of being vigilant about individuals within one's inner circle following reports suggesting that the late former deputy finance minister, John Kumah, may have been poisoned.



Manu, speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, underscored the need for heightened caution, especially in light of recent incidents involving political figures like Kumah and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, allegedly being poisoned at a hotel.



“Fear people who are within your circle. It was not NDC and NPP people who were together. They were all NPP members,” he remarked, urging the public to learn from the circumstances surrounding Kumah’s demise.



