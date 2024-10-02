Feli Nuna leads Gals world to launch Red Tour Project

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Gals World, a Non profit organization dedicated to empowering young girls through education and mentorship, successfully launched this year’s ‘The Red Tour Project’, at a vibrant and inspiring event held at Zen Garden.



The event attracted supporters from all walks of life, united in the cause of ending period poverty and uplifting the education of young girls across Ghana.





Since 2017, the Red Tour Project aims to provide much-needed menstrual hygiene products to underprivileged girls, ensuring that no girl has to miss school because of her period.



Through awareness campaigns and outreach programs, the project will travel across the country, offering education, resources, and support to break the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation.



The evening’s highlight was a heartfelt speech by musician and humanitarian Feli Nuna, urging attendees to support the vital mission of the Red Tour Project.



“Every girl deserves the chance to pursue her dreams without being held back by period poverty. Your support can make that a reality,” Feli Nuna said, passionately calling for ongoing contributions to the cause.



The soulful tunes of Kwan Pa Band, who serenaded guests with traditional palm wine music, added a special touch to the evening.



In an exciting announcement that had the crowd buzzing, Gals World revealed a new collaboration with Kwan Pa Band to raise funds for the Red Tour Project.



This partnership will see the two organizations working closely to generate even more support for menstrual health and education through a series of musical and cultural events.



Mr Asa Nkansah, band leader, added that the tour will be headed to Tinkong and Asebi in the outskirts of Koforidua and Dodowa respectively, and strongly urged their community to support the project to celebrate the seven year anniversary of the band.



As part of the evening’s fundraising efforts, Gals World launched a Mobile Money campaign to continue gathering support for the Red Tour Project.



The success of the launch event marks a mile stone of this national movement, with Gals World and its partners determined to end period poverty and create a brighter future for girls across Ghana.