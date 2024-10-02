You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 02Article 1988729

Feli Nuna leads Gals world to launch Red Tour Project

The evening's highlight was a heartfelt speech by musician and humanitarian Feli Nuna

Gals World, a Non profit organization dedicated to empowering young girls through education and mentorship, successfully launched this year’s ‘The Red Tour Project’, at a vibrant and inspiring event held at Zen Garden.

The event attracted supporters from all walks of life, united in the cause of ending period poverty and uplifting the education of young girls across Ghana.


