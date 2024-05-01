Fella Makafui admits disappointment with wine business

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian media personality Fella Makafui openly discusses the challenges faced by her wine business, revealing its lack of enduring success.



In a candid conversation about her entrepreneurial endeavors, Fella expresses disappointment regarding the performance of her wine shop.



Addressing inquiries about the business's fate, Fella clarifies that while it didn't thrive, she refrains from labeling it a complete failure.



She attributes the struggles of her wine business to her lack of passion for that specific venture, stating, "My wine business among all my businesses did not stand the test of time. It's not a failed business but rather I wasn't passionate enough."



Regarding the fate of the wine stock post-shop closure, Fella reveals she consumed some herself and shared the rest with friends. Despite this setback, she highlights the flourishing success of her makeup business and hints at future ventures.



Fella Makafui's reflections coincide with her active promotion of her new movie project, "Resonance," showcasing her resilience and determination in navigating the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.