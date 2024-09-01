Fella Makafui dismisses marriage priority after split from Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has made it clear that marriage is not on her agenda following her recent separation from rapper Medikal.



Responding to a social media comment about her bridal look in a white gown, Fella firmly stated, "I don’t want," signaling that she's not interested in remarrying anytime soon.



The ex-wife of Medikal, who has been at the center of breakup rumors, has yet to publicly disclose the reasons for their split, despite accusations of infidelity against the rapper.