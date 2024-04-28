Fella Makafui extends support to Medikal's ahead of London show

Movies of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Fella Makafui has expressed pride in Ghanaian musicians' global impact, highlighting Medikal's upcoming show in London as a significant milestone for the industry.



During an interview on United Television, Makafui lauded the efforts of young artists like Medikal in showcasing Ghana's talent on the international stage.



While refraining from confirming her attendance at the London concert, Makafui wished Medikal and other artists success for the event.



Medikal's highly anticipated London concert, scheduled for May 3, 2024, at the Indigo O2, has garnered support from fellow artists such as Shatta Wale.



Renowned for his rap prowess and energetic performances, Medikal continues to elevate Ghana's music scene with his distinctive style and charisma.



