Fella Makafui reveals desire to play Emily, not Serwaa, in 'YOLO'

Actress and philanthropist, Fella Makafui, shared her initial reluctance to portray the character Serwaa in the popular 'YOLO' series, preferring instead to play Emily.



In an interview on The Afternoon Show, Makafui explained that although she auditioned for a role in 'YOLO,' she declined the offer to portray Serwaa when director Ivan Quashigah proposed it to her.



She expressed her desire to embody the character of Emily, Cyril's girlfriend in the series, even before her acting debut in 'YOLO.'



Makafui emphasized her reluctance to accept the role of Serwaa, citing her past experience as a bread seller for her mother and her reluctance to repeat that in her acting career.



"I actually declined taking the role of Serwaa... because I believed so much in myself that back then I did not know that as an actor, I have to go through that process," she stated on TV3's The Afternoon Show.



Currently, Makafui is promoting her debut movie titled 'Resonance,' scheduled for premiere on May 11 at the Accra Mall and Silverbird Cinemas.



Tickets for the premiere are priced at GHC100 and are available at the cinemas.