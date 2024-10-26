Fella Makafui ventures into real estate business

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 October 2024
Source: www.zionfelix.net
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is expanding her business ventures with the launch of Fella Homes, a real estate company aimed at transforming houses into homes.
Known for her roles in ventures such as a wine shop, beauty line, clothing line, and more, Fella shared the logo and a photo from one of her sites on Instagram.
Fans have been congratulating her and expressing admiration for her drive. Despite challenges, Fella remains committed to success as an entrepreneur.