Fella Makafui ventures into real estate business

Fella Makafui Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is expanding her business ventures with the launch of Fella Homes, a real estate company aimed at transforming houses into homes.

Known for her roles in ventures such as a wine shop, beauty line, clothing line, and more, Fella shared the logo and a photo from one of her sites on Instagram.

Fans have been congratulating her and expressing admiration for her drive. Despite challenges, Fella remains committed to success as an entrepreneur.

