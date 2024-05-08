You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 08Article 1936964

Fella Makafui vows to stay in Ghana

Actress Fella Makafui pledges to remain in Ghana, citing the country's wealth as a compelling reason against relocation.

She expresses a preference for overseas travel solely for leisure, choosing to return to enjoy Ghana's abundance.

Speaking with TV host Berla Mundi, she reaffirms her love for Ghana and its prosperity, vowing to always come back despite travels abroad.

Addressing concerns about electricity challenges, she acknowledges the situation but emphasizes resilience: "We're managing."

