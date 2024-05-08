Fella Makafui vows to stay in Ghana

Movies of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Fella Makafui pledges to remain in Ghana, citing the country's wealth as a compelling reason against relocation.



She expresses a preference for overseas travel solely for leisure, choosing to return to enjoy Ghana's abundance.



Speaking with TV host Berla Mundi, she reaffirms her love for Ghana and its prosperity, vowing to always come back despite travels abroad.



Addressing concerns about electricity challenges, she acknowledges the situation but emphasizes resilience: "We're managing."