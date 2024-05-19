Fella had tummy tuck to promote her slim tea - Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Medikal recently disclosed Fella Makafui's decision to undergo a tummy tuck following childbirth to promote her slim tea business.



Medikal clarified that Fella's flat tummy isn't a result of the product she sells but rather from surgery done in Nigeria, a move he initially opposed but eventually funded to support her happiness.



Sharing on Snapchat, Medikal mentioned suggesting influencer marketing for the business, which Fella declined, leading to a rift between them for over three months.



Despite his preference for natural methods, Medikal agreed to Fella's surgery plans out of love, footing the bills for procedures in Nigeria and later in Turkey, including accommodation expenses.



Expressing confusion over Fella's desire for a tummy tuck, Medikal's revelation sheds light on the personal sacrifices made in their relationship for Fella's business endeavors.