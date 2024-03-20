Fiifi Coleman highlights financial challenges with producing movies in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian movie producer and actor, Fiifi Coleman, shed light on the significant expenses associated with producing movies in Ghana, contrasting them with the perceived value attributed by media houses.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Coleman urged fellow producers to refrain from basing their projects solely on potential payments from networks.



He emphasized that a project's quality should not be dictated by the compensation offered, stating, "If you are going to pay me a thousand cedis, I’m going to make a thousand cedis worth of creativity work."



Coleman further advised movie producers to prioritize establishing effective distribution channels to ensure the recovery of their investments.



He cautioned against expecting equal financial returns from all media houses in Ghana, stressing the necessity of strategic distribution planning. "Don’t expect to produce a movie and receive the same worth of money from any media house in Ghana. It will never work!" Coleman emphasized.



His comments were prompted by actor Mikki Osei Berko's recent advocacy for legal action against media houses airing international telenovelas during prime time.



Coleman echoed Berko's sentiment, advising producers not to rely on securing prime time slots for their content. "The prime time belongs to the TV station and not the country," he emphasized, urging producers to focus on content quality rather than time slots.



In addition, Coleman highlighted the need for Ghanaian movie producers to create content that can compete with foreign telenovelas for prime time slots. He emphasized the importance of producing high-quality content to garner prime time airplay, suggesting that this would be a more effective strategy than expecting preferential treatment from networks.