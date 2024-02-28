Fiifi Coleman’s ‘The Slaves’ Set to grace the National Theatre stage in March

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's esteemed actor, Fiifi Coleman, returns with his latest theatrical masterpiece, ‘The Slaves’.



Crafted by the talented Mohamed Ben Abdallah, this compelling drama is scheduled to captivate audiences at the National Theatre on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, 2024.



Featuring a stellar ensemble, "The Slaves" stars renowned actors such as Roselyn Ngissah, Ken Fiati, Adjetey Anang, Benjamin Kwadey, Mavis Abrokwah, and Fiifi Coleman himself, alongside the seasoned veteran Fred Amugi.



Reflecting on the production, Fiifi Coleman expressed his enthusiasm, describing "The Slaves" as a groundbreaking endeavor showcasing Ghana's top talents in theater during a media briefing.



“‘The Slaves’ is a great play… With a cast like this, you can expect nothing short of the very best. I urge all Ghanaians to come out in numbers and witness this great performance at the National Theatre on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3,” he emphasized.



