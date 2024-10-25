You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 25Article 1998302

Movies of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Film Possible hosts Accra Edition of Matatu Film Stage

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Film Possible is set to host the second edition of the Matatu Film Stage in Accra Film Possible is set to host the second edition of the Matatu Film Stage in Accra

Film Possible is set to host the second edition of the Matatu Film Stage in Accra.

The two-day event will be held at the Barn Door Beergarden in Nyaniba Estates, offering local film enthusiasts a taste of cinematic creativity from across Africa.

The Accra edition will showcase eight films by talented African filmmakers, continuing a series of screenings that

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment