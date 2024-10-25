Film Possible hosts Accra Edition of Matatu Film Stage

Movies of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Film Possible is set to host the second edition of the Matatu Film Stage in Accra.



The two-day event will be held at the Barn Door Beergarden in Nyaniba Estates, offering local film enthusiasts a taste of cinematic creativity from across Africa.



The Accra edition will showcase eight films by talented African filmmakers, continuing a series of screenings that



Read full articlespan seven stages in different cities across the continent.



Cities like Kampala, Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, Mbarara, Nairobi, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, and Dubai will also host screenings. Some of the standout films include Jangu, The Last Shoemaker, Sungura, and Ubuntu Uppercut.



Film Possible, a non-profit organisation based in Uganda, is committed to nurturing the next generation of African filmmakers.



Through year-round programs and initiatives, the organisation provides vital support to independent filmmakers on the continent.



Interested attendees can purchase their tickets at egotickets.com.