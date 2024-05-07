Film producers perceived I couldn’t express myself in English because I starred in ‘Efiewura’ – Gloria Sarfo

Movies of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Gloria Sarfo reveals how her involvement in the local series, ‘Efiewura’, led to biases from some movie producers, hindering her opportunities in English-language films.



Initially, Gloria faced prejudice in the industry, with producers doubting her English proficiency due to her prominent role in ‘Efiewura’.



Despite her lead role status in movies, she found herself sidelined for certain projects and promotional opportunities because of this perception.



Gloria recounts feeling concerned about these biases, as her talents were overshadowed by stereotypes associated with her role in ‘Efiewura’.



Addressing the issue on The Ladies Circle on TV3, Gloria shared anecdotes of being discouraged from certain roles due to her association with the local series.



Contrary to these biases, Gloria’s fluency in Twi language earned her recognition, notably winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2020.



She extends gratitude to filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso for her belief in her talent and casting her in ‘Perfect Picture’, despite industry biases.



While Gloria acknowledges the inevitability of being typecast, she voices her discontent with the negative implications it carries for her career aspirations.