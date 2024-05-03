Financial struggles plague movie production in Ghana - Fella Makafui

Movies of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress and producer Fella Makafui highlights the financial challenges facing film production in Ghana.



In an interview with TV3 on May 1, 2024, Makafui expressed the daunting task of creating films in Ghana due to the lack of external funding sources like investments and loans.



Makafui emphasized that all production expenses, from equipment to cast and crew salaries, were solely financed by her, emphasizing, "Everything is from my pocket."



Her remarks underscore broader discussions on the need for structured financial support to nurture local talent and productions within the arts industry.



In an earlier interview on Hitz FM, Makafui emphasized the importance of fan and investor engagement to bolster filmmakers' endeavors, suggesting that public support could drive revenue and finance more productions.



Makafui's insights coincide with her promotion of her latest film, "Resonance," scheduled to premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on Saturday, May 11.