Find good PR experts to salvage your brand in crisis - Andrew Ackah to artists

Andrew Ackah, a seasoned Branding and Marketing Communications expert, shares invaluable insights into repairing damaged artiste brands.



Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he emphasized the crucial role of Public Relations (PR) experts in managing crises effectively.



According to Ackah, the key to navigating scandals or mishaps involving artists lies in engaging skilled PR professionals who can transparently address the situation.



He emphasized the importance of honesty and openness in crafting responses, highlighting that sincerity is paramount in rebuilding trust.



"PR is an art," Ackah emphasized, stressing the need for tact and emotional intelligence in communication strategies.



He emphasized the dual function of PR in appealing to both logic and emotions, ultimately leading to genuine apologies and strategic plans for moving forward.



Timing is critical in crisis management, Ackah advised, cautioning against prolonged silence, which may be interpreted as consent. Proactive engagement through corporate social responsibility initiatives and thought leadership can help mitigate risks before they escalate.



Ackah recommended allocating a portion of earnings towards PR services, underlining the proactive investment in reputation management as essential for long-term success.



Drawing from his extensive experience at Dentsu Ghana, he stressed the importance of professionalism and strategic thinking in media solutions.



With a rich background spanning over two decades in media planning and strategy, Ackah's expertise extends beyond Ghana, encompassing diverse markets across West and Southern Africa.



He holds an MBA in Marketing and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of advertising practice as the current President of the Advertising Association of Ghana.



In collaboration with lawmakers, Ackah is actively involved in shaping advertising regulations to promote ethical standards within the industry, reflecting his commitment to advancing professionalism and integrity.