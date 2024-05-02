Firdaus De Baddest Boy takes the plunge into commercial music with 'My Life Ep'

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Firdaus De Baddest Boy's "My Life Ep" delivers a captivating introduction to his venture into commercial music, marking a significant milestone in his career and showcasing his artistic evolution.



Each track on the EP is meticulously crafted to reflect Firdaus' personal experiences and artistic vision, promising listeners a compelling narrative of his musical journey through its highs and lows.



In a recent interview with Alhaji Sadiq Cybha on Sagani TV North Arts Show, Firdaus expressed his excitement about the project, describing it as a labor of love and a reflection of his growth as an artist.



With anticipation running high among fans and critics, "My Life Ep" is poised to make a lasting impression on the music scene, blending catchy melodies with authentic storytelling and cementing Firdaus' status as a rising star.



Firdaus shared, "This project is my debut as an artiste and will reveal a lot about my life. It's a commercial introduction of my talent to the industry."



Stream the first single "intro" below



