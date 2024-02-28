Fireboy DML criticises lack of lyrical substance in Afrobeats, introduces Afro-Life

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian musician Fireboy DML has expressed his views on the Afrobeats genre, stating that it often lacks lyrical substance and genuine emotional expression, categorising it as primarily about "vibes."



In an interview with BET, the singer-songwriter, born Adedamola Adefolahan, highlighted the absence of "pure soul and lyricism" in the previous Afrobeats landscape and stressed the importance of delving deeper into emotions and experiences to create music with profound resonance.



"The Afrobeats scene before I came in was built on vibes. But I realised that there was something lacking, and that was pure soul and lyricism in our music," he said.



Fireboy DML claimed to have introduced a new sub-genre of Afrobeats, which he calls "Afro-Life," characterised by profound lyricism and soulful melodies. This sub-genre, according to him, brings depth to Afrobeats, addressing the perceived gap in emotional expression and substance.



"That was what I brought into the game. That’s why I call it Afro-Life — it’s Afrobeats that has some depth to it," he explained.



The artist's comments have sparked discussions about the evolution of Afrobeats and the balance between "vibes" and lyrical depth within the genre.