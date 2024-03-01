Fireboy DML reveals turning down offers from A-list artists before signing with Olamide's label

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian music sensation, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, unveiled that he declined multiple offers from prominent artists before ultimately joining Olamide's label.



The 'Peru' hitmaker reflected on his journey, stating that prior to affiliating with YBNL Nation, he had the chance to collaborate with top-tier musicians, showcasing his escalating prominence within the music realm.



Opting for a less conventional route, Fireboy DML decided to synchronize his creative vision with Olamide, a strategic move that has evidently yielded fruitful results.



During an interview with Billboard News in Los Angeles, the crooner elaborated on his decision, expressing certainty in choosing Olamide's deal as the "right decision."



"I rejected a couple of deals from big artists that wanted to sign me. But when Olamide came, I knew it was the right decision. And that process has really helped me in making decisions going forward," he disclosed.