Firestick threatens to slap Osebo the Zaraman for allegedly selling fake designer goods

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A popular UK-based Ghanaian fashion critique, Firestick, has gone livid over what he described as Osebo’s act of consistently and confidently trading in fake designer clothing.



Firestick, an ardent critic of the Zara 247 boutique owner, in a live Instagram video, has once again attacked Osebo and this time around threatened to beat him up for throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.



One can recall that in a recent interview with HitzFM, Osebo, in a bid to chide critics who have been accusing him of wearing and selling fake designer clothes, said the authenticity of a product cannot be spotted from afar.



He said the only way it can be determined is by touching or using the said product to experience its quality.



These comments, however did not sit well with Firestick, thereby triggering a response from him.



Firestick, in a furious tone, labelled as false Osebo’s narrative and also pointed out instances where the boutique owner boldly advertised fake designer outfits in broad day light.



A livid Firestick, who claims to have had enough of what he described as Osebo’s consistent deception in the Ghanaian fashion space is craving for a one-on-one encounter to put him in his place.



“He said he won’t be able to spot fakes from afar. He said it is impossible to spot fakes from afar. He has a T-shirt that has ‘PARDA’ boldly written on it, instead of ‘PRADA’. He has a shirt that says ‘DORI’, instead of ‘Dior’. Osebo himself doesn’t wear designers, but claims he sell designers. Osebo you are too brave to be selling fakes bruh.



"The way you are too brave, venture that energy into stealing something else. You are too confident in tricking people. You sell fake stuff. I’m looking forward to a day when I will school you one-on-one on any media platform. And I will slap you over there if you try anything foolish,” he fumed.



Watch the video below:







EB/FNOQ