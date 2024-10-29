You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 29Article 1999943

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: `face2faceafrica.com

Five Benefits Of Aidan Fruits (Prekese)

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Adian Fruit (prekese) Adian Fruit (prekese)

Aidan fruit, or Tetrapleura Tetraptera, is a West African plant with significant health benefits. Known for its aromatic, insect-repelling properties, it’s widely used as a spice and medicine. It helps regulate blood sugar, reduces high blood pressure, and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects that treat skin conditions. Rich in vitamins, iron, calcium, potassium, zinc, and magnesium, Aidan boosts immunity, supports cardiovascular health, and strengthens bones. Additionally, it aids in weight loss and detoxification, offering anti-aging benefits when used in meals or as a detox drink.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment