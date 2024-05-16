Five men accused of murdering South African rapper AKA denied bail

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: BBC

The five men suspected of murdering South African rapper AKA have been denied bail.



The men appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The magistrate said releasing them would be reckless and irresponsible, News24 reported.



Last year AKA and his close friend Tebello Motsoane were gunned down outside of a restaurant in Durban in a killing that shocked South Africans.



Police said hitmen were paid to target AKA but no motive was revealed.



Two more men also accused are awaiting extradition from Eswatini.