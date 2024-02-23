Flame Condoms celebrates four couples in its ‘Sparks of Love’ Campaign

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Flame Condoms, a product of Marie Stopes International, treated four couples to an all-expense paid romantic date treat at Laboma beach.



Their social media campaign themed ‘Sparks of Love’ was engineered to celebrate four couples and give their love the spark it deserves this Valentine’s Day.



The four couples were picked up from their locations and chauffeured to Laboma Beach. They were met with a candlelit set up, with roses shaped like a heart to create a serene yet romantic ambiance to set the mood. Ami Shikah, the host for the night greeted them with warmth and excitement to ease them into the activities of the night.



The couples were treated to a beachside dinner, as they enjoyed a sumptuous spread of gourmet delights. Against the backdrop of gently crashing waves and the rustle of palm trees, they savored every moment, relishing both the food and the company of their beloved.







Following the dinner, the couples were whisked away for a series of romantic activities carefully curated by Flame Condoms. They engaged in intimate conversations with Ami Shika the sex therapist to deepen their bond and ignite their flames of passion.



It was an opportunity to create new memories among the couples. Regardless of their backgrounds or stories, all four couples found themselves swept away by the shared moments of love.



As the night ended, the couples gathered around a crackling bonfire, and exchanged heartfelt conversations, dreams, and promises for the future. The highlight of the evening was a tender proposal made by one of the couples, adding an extra touch of romance to the atmosphere.



Flame Condoms' initiative to treat four couples to a night of romance at Laboma Beach served as a reminder of the importance of love, intimacy, and connection in our lives. Against the stunning backdrop of nature's beauty, these couples were given the gift of cherished moments and unforgettable experiences, all made possible by the commitment of Flame Condoms to promote healthy relationships and enhance pleasure.



Flame Condoms, a Marie Stopes International brand is dedicated to ensuring that Ghanaians have safe but pleasurable sex. Flame condoms come in two variants: Flame Xtacy and Flame Xtra, all featuring dotted or ribbed textures with a delay gel, and available in vanilla or strawberry flavors.